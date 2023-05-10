Heat Fans Show Up in New York for Game 5, Remain Optimistic in Series

The Miami Heat couldn't get it done Wednesday night, losing to the Knicks 112-103 in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Their comeback fell short, but they still lead their series 3-2.

Sprinkled in the crowd at Madison Square Garden Wednesday were a good amount of Miami fans, some who flew in to watch the game and many others who live in New York but say it's 305 until they die.

KC Navarro lives in New York, but says he’s a die-hard Heat fan. He spent half of his life in Cutler Bay, and that's where his heart still is.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"It's the culture man, we all know it's the culture, everything about the Miami Heat, everything they do, the hard work and dedication,” Navarro said.

NBC6 caught up with another New Yorker who would like to see more Heat fans in the city.

"We need some more Miami out here, because you need to let them know we're up, we're trying to get the bag, so you got to show face Miami fans, need y'all to show face,” Anthony Gainey said.

Niko Clemmons/NBC 6 The view inside Madison Square Garden for game 5 of the Heat-Knicks series.

The Knicks played like a team whose season was on the line. Miami tried to cut into New York's lead, but just didn't have enough.

"It's a tough loss but it's 3-2, we're going back to Miami, and Jimmy is going to pull it off,” Jose Roman said.

Heat fans say they aren't worried.

"Hopefully when we go to the Finals, if we go to the Finals, I won't jump the train real quick, I will be at the Finals for sure,” Navarro said.

Miami has another chance to close out the series Friday at home. Miami has a perfect 14-0 series record when holding a 3-1 advantage.

Niko Clemmons reported from New York.