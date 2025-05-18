Heat index in South Florida could reach triple digits in the coming week

The heat and humidity are continuing to rise in South Florida and the warming trend will take us into this week.

There is a good chance that heat index values approach the triple digits.

The high temperatures are expected to top out around 91 degrees today and start increasing a degree or two each day into Wednesday.

Dew points in the low to mid-70s coupled with temps in the low 90s will make the recipe for triple-digit heat index values.

The threshold for heat alerts is more than two hours with a heat index at or above 105. While we don’t have any alerts in place, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see alerts later this week.

The record high temp in Miami for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday is 95 degrees. We are forecast at least 94 by Wednesday so feel like temps could easily crest over 100 degrees.

The next frontal system starts approaching South Florida Thursday night into Friday and this will bring back a stray shower chance to the forecast.

If the front can clear the area, it’ll help drop the humidity as well as drop the above-average temps back to normal.