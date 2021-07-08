Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Visits Surfside Memorial, Speaks With First Responders

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade became the latest sports figure to pay tribute to the victims of the Surfside condo collapse tragedy and the first responders at the scene.

Wade toured a memorial fence honoring both the victims and those unaccounted for after the June 24th collapse Thursday morning.

He later spoke with first responders from the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team before they began their shift, which has since shifted from rescue to recovery at the site.

Dwyane Wade addressed a team today in Surfside from South Florida Urban Search and Rescue before they began their shift. pic.twitter.com/1ifEsqJSl2 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 8, 2021

Wade joins current Heat stars who have visited the site in recent days, including forward Udonis Haslem on June 30th and his teammate Bam Adebayo on July 2nd.