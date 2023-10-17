Heated debate at Broward Schools meeting over approved sex education curriculum

Tensions ran high at a Broward County Public Schools board meeting Tuesday as board members voted to approve a new sex education curriculum for students across the district.

The board voted 5-4 to pass the district's reproductive health and disease prevention materials. Those for the curriculum called it comprehensive and inclusive.

"Information is power," said Mary Eakins-Durand of Equality Florida.

But those against the curriculum say it goes against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, otherwise known as the "don't say gay" law.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"The law is the law and must be respected," an opponent, Marta, said during the public opinion portion of the meeting.

The new curriculum would cover topics such as menstruation, protection and sexual abuse for certain grades. Parental input was required before the school board could put the curriculum to vote. Nearly 15,000 parents, mostly those of secondary-grade students, participated in this year's survey.

"Children have that and they have that education to make decisions that are good, and we have science and studies that say that children who have that education make decisions that are healthier," Eakins-Durand said.

As school board members discussed the sex education materials with the public, the debate got so heated that one woman had to be escorted out by police.

The school board Tuesday also passed a revision to African American history instruction across the district.