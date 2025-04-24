Miami-Dade County

WATCH LIVE: Suspect dead after reports of shooting close Bird Road in Miami-Dade: Sources

By Briana Trujillo

A suspect is dead after reports of a shooting prompted a heavy police presence in Southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon, law enforcement sources tell NBC6.

Multiple police cars could be seen in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and 45th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video showed deputies with shields and guns drawn approaching a building, and then, the body of a person lying on the floor. Minutes later, footage showed several people as they appeared to be evacuated, running out of the building with their hands in the air.

Police are responding to a scene in Southwest Miami-Dade
NBC6
NBC6
Police are responding to a scene in Southwest Miami-Dade

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

NBC6 is working to get details about the situation from authorities, including whether they are attending to victims or looking for other suspects. A K-9 and several units were on the scene.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that Southwest 70th to 75th avenues were closed from Southwest 40th to 48th Street.

Witness Taryn Leighton said she was coming back to work from lunch when authorities started passing her on the road.

Local

6 to Know 6 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Wilton Manors 2 hours ago

Man killed in Wilton Manors house fire identified as father of firefighter, judge

"So I just moved to the side and figured oh, there's probably an accident of some type," she said. "Instead, I saw lots of people pulling out tactile gear and armor, and I immediately pulled into the parking lot across the street."

The community was urged to stay out of the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us