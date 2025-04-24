WATCH LIVE: Suspect dead after reports of shooting close Bird Road in Miami-Dade: Sources

A suspect is dead after reports of a shooting prompted a heavy police presence in Southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon, law enforcement sources tell NBC6.

Multiple police cars could be seen in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and 45th Street.

Video showed deputies with shields and guns drawn approaching a building, and then, the body of a person lying on the floor. Minutes later, footage showed several people as they appeared to be evacuated, running out of the building with their hands in the air.

NBC6 is working to get details about the situation from authorities, including whether they are attending to victims or looking for other suspects. A K-9 and several units were on the scene.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that Southwest 70th to 75th avenues were closed from Southwest 40th to 48th Street.

Witness Taryn Leighton said she was coming back to work from lunch when authorities started passing her on the road.

"So I just moved to the side and figured oh, there's probably an accident of some type," she said. "Instead, I saw lots of people pulling out tactile gear and armor, and I immediately pulled into the parking lot across the street."

The community was urged to stay out of the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.