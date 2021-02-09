Fort Lauderdale

2 People Injured in Shooting Near Fort Lauderdale Intersection: Police

Fort Lauderdale Police say officers arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. after reports of activity in the area of Southwest 29th Avenue and 13th Court

Fort Lauderdale Police are advising people to avoid an area of the city to a heavy presence of officers following a shooting that injured two people.

FLPD says officers arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. after reports of activity in the area of Southwest 29th Avenue and 13th Court, just south of Davie Boulevard.

Officers said they heard shots fired in the area and found a woman with a firearm, who was detained and taken to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for questioning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said two people were injured and both taken to an area hospital. One of the victims has critical injuries while the other victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police.

Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time.

