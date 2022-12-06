Heavy Police Presence Outside Coral Gables Home After Alleged Threats

Police officers responded to a home in Coral Gables Tuesday after a man allegedly threatened a law enforcement official's family.

A handful of police cars from the Coral Gables Police Department have been outside of the home on Camp Sano Avenue, near the University of Miami, since around 5 p.m., neighbors said.

Multiple sources, including neighbors, said police are focusing on the home of William Hartnett, whose family has a park named after them in Coral Gables.

The police response stems from the harassment of a family of a law enforcement official within the Coral Gables Police Department, sources said. The exact circumstances of that incident were not released.

Hartnett has made headlines in the past — back in 2021, he pled guilty to phoning in threats to the defense attorney of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020.

Chauvin was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. The video caused national and international protests and outrage.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.