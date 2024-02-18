Heavy rain expected to hit South Florida, flooding possible

Scattered showers have passed during the overnight night hours. Lows are in the mid 60s to start Sunday. Highs today will be in the mid 70s but as the rain takes over, temps will fall.

The chance for rain will increase as the morning continues. Heavy rain at times will lead to the chance for localized flooding and ponding in flood-prone areas.

Widespread and steady rain will lead to rainfall totals between 1” and 3” which is why we are under a level one, marginal risk, for flooding. Additionally, the storm prediction center has increased the chance for severe weather to a level one, marginal risk, in South Florida. There is a chance for strong to damaging wind to be embedded as the rain moves through.

Rain chances linger into the overnight hours tonight and into the early hours of Monday morning. Lows fall into the low 60s and we will dry out as the day continues on Monday.

Beautiful conditions are expected this week but below average temps are to take us into the weekend.