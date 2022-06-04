Heavy Rain, Flooding as Tropical System Crosses South Florida

Tropical Storm Warnings have been lifted for inland Miami-Dade and Broward but continues for coastal areas in both counties. Tropical storm warnings have been cancelled for Monroe County.

Areas across South Florida are dealing with major rainfall and flooding associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One as it crosses into the state.

The still undefined system was located 35 miles northeast of Naples and was moving northeast at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, as of the latest advisory.

While the winds are at a tropical storm level, the National Hurricane Center has yet to classify it at that level due to an undefined center.

The system began to move into the southern portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday, and then will move over the southwestern Atlantic north of the northwestern Bahamas late Saturday through Sunday, according to the NHC.

If it develops into a tropical storm, it would be named Alex.

The National Weather Service reports 11 inches of rain fell over the downtown Miami as of 9 a.m. Saturday. South Miami has recorded just over nine and a half inches while Kendall recorded nearly seven and a half inches.

The flooding included over nine inches of rain reported in Hollywood and nearly seven and a half inches at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

NBC 6 has team coverage as the area is dealing with flooding issues after the system came early Saturday morning.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began Wednesday with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year and forecasters already keeping an eye on one system that could become the first named storm of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.