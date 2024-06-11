Heavy rain soaks South Florida streets, causes hundreds of flight delays

Heavy rainfall that triggered flash flood warnings Tuesday left South Florida streets soaked and caused hundreds of flight delays at local airports.

A steady stream of rain fell across the area throughout the day, leading to streets being covered in water.

Videos from Only in Dade showed vehicles trying to navigate the flooded roadways, while others appeared to be trapped in rising waters.

One video showed water bubbling up from a manhole as it covered a street in Miami.

Some flood-prone areas in downtown Miami and Brickell saw flooding of several inches.

At South Florida's airports, hundreds of flight delays and dozens of concalleations were reported Tuesday.

As of about 5 p.m., Miami International Airport had 462 delays and 52 cancellations, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 331 delays and 8 cancellations.

Flash flood warnings that were issued Tuesday afternoon had expired by 8 p.m., though more rain was expected and a flood watch was in effect until Wednesday night.