Heavy Rainfall, Possible Flooding Friday in South Florida Due to Tropical Activity

South Florida is in store for what looks to be a wet weekend due to the potential impacts from what is now Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

We are tracking the system as it works through the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of how this system develops, we will see impactful weather across South Florida Friday through most of Saturday.

All Broward, Monroe and Miami-Dade are in a tropical storm warming until further notice. Additionally, a flood watch will remain in place for the entire viewing area as well.

The impacts for Friday/Saturday include heavy rainfall leading to flooding, gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of 4-8” are possible with isolated amounts close to 12”.

Squally weather will be possible with Friday into Saturday night keeping the potential for isolated tornadoes. Some improvements will be seen by Sunday with rain chances coming down to 40%.