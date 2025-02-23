Fort Lauderdale

Heavy smoke seen coming from vacant hotel in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the hotel along the 1000 block of N. Federal Highway

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday after crews responded to a fire at a vacant hotel.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the hotel along the 1000 block of N. Federal Highway.

Video captured at the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the hotel as several fire rescue crews assessed the situation.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no one was inside the building.

Fire rescue said the circumstances surrounding the fire were suspicious as they continue to investigate.

