Helicopter Crashes into Water off Miami Beach

Passengers were hospitalized after a helicopter crashed into the ocean just off Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The chopper came down in the water near 10th Street and Ocean Drive, an area of the beach popularly frequented by locals and tourists.

Two passengers sustained trauma injuries and were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Linares, all three survivors are in stable condition.

Video posted on Twitter by the Miami Beach Police Department shows the moment the helicopter came down.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.



The beach area between 9th and 11th Street is currently closed due to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.