Helicopter Crashes into Water off Miami Beach

Passengers were hospitalized after a helicopter crashed into the ocean just off Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The chopper came down in the water near 10th Street and Ocean Drive, an area of the beach popularly frequented by locals and tourists.

Two passengers sustained trauma injuries and were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Linares, all three survivors are in stable condition.

Video posted on Twitter by the Miami Beach Police Department shows the moment the helicopter came down.

The beach area between 9th and 11th Street is currently closed due to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

