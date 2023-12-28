Video shows helicopter wreckage removed from scene after fatal canal crash in SW Miami-Dade

Crews returned to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in a southwest Miami-Dade canal -- to remove what's left of the chopper involved.

A man died and a woman was hospitalized after the helicopter crashed into the canal on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hughes 369 helicopter flying in from Fort Myers crashed at around 1:50 p.m. in an area near Southwest 184th Avenue and 122nd Street, about three miles west of Miami Executive Airport, according to Federal Aviation Administration officials.

NBC6 cameras were rolling as a truck pulled the helicopter wreckage from the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade police have identified the man who died as Clement Zanzuri, 71, while the woman who survived was identified as 27-year-old Jordan Ann Zanzuri -- last listed as stable.

Witnesses told police they saw the helicopter spinning before it crashed into the canal.

A man died and a woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a helicopter crashed into a canal in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Divers pulled the man, who was later pronounced dead, out of the water, officials said. Witnesses said the woman came out of the water.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were taken to a local hospital. The pilot received CPR beforehand.

NBC6 chopper aerials showed what appeared to be fuel in the water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers were seen searching the water near the streak of fuel.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash. Miami-Dade Police said they were conducting a death investigation.