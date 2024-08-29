‘Help me': Woman pulled from car that crashed into canal in Sunrise

A woman was taken to the hospital after police said she drove her car into a canal in Sunrise, and neighbors recounted the terrifying moments they tried to save her.

It happened at around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at 3730 North Pine Island Road.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the moments after the silver Toyota sedan went into the water.

Video showed a car that went into water in Sunrise.

Ovidio Romero said he had no choice but to jump in.

“You could see everything, only the tires had sunk. I wanted to get in but since I was calling [911] and on the line, there was no one else to help me–until I hung up and got in. I was close when she lowered her window and sank,” Ovidio Romero said. “When she saw I was going in to help her, she lowered her window and it got full of water and went down.”

Neighbors said the victim is an elderly woman who had health problems and difficulty parking. They said she remained underwater for several minutes.

“She lowered the window and was saying, ‘Help me, help me,’” neighbor Sorisbeth Sibada said.

It's unclear who was finally able to rescue the woman from the water. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition is not known, Sunrise police said.

“You’d always see her and she’d sometimes have difficulty getting into the car,” Romero said.

Hours later, the Toyota she drove was pulled out of the canal. It appeared to have sustained heavy damage, including all broken windows.