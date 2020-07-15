Helping Hands: Food Bank Easing Insecurity in Pandemic

With families across South Florida struggling to put food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic, one group is hoping to help ease the strain on those in need during this trying time.

Bridge to Hope has been helping low income families with various needs for a long time. During this pandemic, the organization is seeing a huge demand on its food pantry.

“The demand has gone up over 500 percent,” said executive director and co-founder Vanessa Tinsley.

She knows the people who come for help very well, and she knows their struggles with putting food on the table. Tinsley personally understands the complexity of food insecurity because she went through it years ago.

“I was a single mom suddenly,” she says.

Financial uncertainty can be “terrifying,” Tinsley says.

Volunteers help things flow at Bridge to Hope, and so do community partnerships and donations. The people who need the help are grateful, but also a bit worried it might end.

Their voices help us understand the food struggle better, a problem we’ve been covering each week for months now in our Helping Hands series. To help donate, click on this link for more information.