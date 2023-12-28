Here are all the traffic changes to expect ahead of Bayfront Park's NYE celebration

The end of the year is upon us and Bayfront Park is getting ready to kick off it's New Year’s Eve celebration.
This year the event will take place Sunday, December 31, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. with about 15,000 people expected to attend.
The firework show will begin at midnight and because of the traffic volume along Biscayne Boulevard at about 11 p.m. the following traffic pattern will be implemented between SE 2nd to NE 5th Street:
- Southbound traffic at Biscayne Boulevard & NE 6th Street will divert West.
- Eastbound traffic on NE 2nd Avenue & 5th Street may continue East to Port Blvd/Port of Miami or North on Biscayne Blvd. No traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from NE 5th Street.
- Northbound traffic on Brickell Avenue will divert West at SE 7th & 5th Street. No Northbound on Brickell Avenue Bridge toward Biscayne Blvd Way.
- Northbound traffic at SE 3rd Street from Biscayne Blvd Way, re-route to SE 2nd Street at the fork.
- Vehicular traffic leaving parking lots on Biscayne Blvd must exit West towards NE 2nd Avenue.
- All traffic exiting onto SE 2nd Avenue from I-95 will be routed Southbound on Brickell Avenue.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Miami Police officers will be assigned throughout the area to assist with residents, patrons, and traffic control conditions.
The event at Bayfront Park is free to the public.