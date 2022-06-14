Here Are the 13 South Floridians Charged in the U.S. Capitol Riot

The January 6th Committee Hearings began last week as the nine-member panel tries to showcase how America's democracy was put at risk that day.

As the six-part hearings begin, the Department of Justice has charged over 225 people, including 13 from South Florida.

Here is a list of those suspects and a summary of their cases:

Miami-Dade County

Julio Cesar Chang: Chang was arrested on October 19, 2021. The 55-year-old was charged with four misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during January 6th. He was arrested following a tip to federal officials about comments Chang had made regarding the "deep state" and talking about a "1776 Part 2 Revolution." After a look through his social media, federal officials found photos appearing to show him in the restricted part of the Capitol grounds on January 6th. (U.S Attorney Summary)

Gabriel Augustin Garcia: Garcia, a former U.S. Army captain who is a member of the far-right group Proud Boys, was charged with obstruction of justice and civil disorder. (U.S Attorney Summary)

Henry Enrique Tarrio: Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, is currently behind bars and has been charged with seditious conspiracy as well as obstruction of justice and civil disorder. Federal officials allege that Tarrio was in charge of the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol. (U.S Attorney Summary)

Broward County

Julio Baquero: Baquero has been charged with civil disorder, entering a restricted building, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and other charges. Officials said video footage showed Baquero entered the capitol building in the early afternoon of Jan. 6th. Minutes after, officials said Baquero resisted officers' attempts at clearing the rioters from inside the Capitol (U.S Attorney Summary)

Richard L. Harris: Harris, an Oregon man, was arrested in South Florida and charged with five counts related to the Capitol riots, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; and entering and remaining in a restricted building. Federal officials claim that Harris was seen in photos inside the Capitol building during the riot making threatening remarks to lawmakers over the phone. (U.S Attorney Summary)

Felipe Marquez: Marquez has been sentenced to 18 months probation, including three months of home detention, and $500 restitution after pleading guilty to charges such as illegally entering the Capitol grounds and civil disorder. Federal officials said Marquez posted videos on Snapchat that showed him inside the Capitol and entering a conference room. (U.S Attorney Summary)

Rogan William Reid: Reid was charged with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building without lawful authority. Federal officials received a tip saying they knew Reid and saw social media posts from him boasting about breaching the Capitol building. Officials allege social media posts from Reid include a post that reads "The 6th was our Boston Tea Party." (U.S Attorney Summary)

Louis Valentin: Valentin is the roommate of Julio Baquero and federal officials said he joined Baquero on the D.C. trip. Valentin is charged with civil disorder and other charges. Federal officials said video footage showed Valentin entering the Capitol grounds with Baquero. (U.S Attorney Summary)

Barry Ramey: Ramey was arrested in April on several charges including assault on federal law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstructing law enforcement, and several other charges. Officials allege Ramey pepper sprayed officers at the Capitol and made a threatening call to an FBI Special Agent that was investigating his case. (U.S Attorney Summary)

Moises Romero: Romero pleaded guilty in March to several charges including civil disorder and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Authorities said Romero was in the front of the line when rioters began pushing their way inside the Capitol building. (U.S Attorney Summary)

Palm Beach County

Jody Lynn Tagaris: Tagaris was sentenced to 22 to 24 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, $2,000 fine, and $500 restitution after she pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, and entering and remaining in a restricted building. Federal officials found social media photos of Tagaris next to a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door at the US Capitol. Video footage also showed Tagaris entering the Capitol building and walking around inside. (U.S Attorney Summary)

Nicholes J. Lentz: Lentz was sentenced to 36 months of probation, 30 days’ home detention, 100 hours of community service, and $500 restitution after pleading guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, and being on a restricted building or grounds. The former North Miami Beach cop had declared on his Facebook page that "America has spoken. You cannot stop millions of people,” according to federal officials. (U.S Attorney Summary)

Jason Dolan: Dolan, a former Marine marksman, is awaiting his sentence after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge and obstruction of an official proceeding, according to court documents. Dolan is the second member of the Oath Keepers group to plead guilty to charges in connection to January 6th. He has also been charged with civil disorder, aiding and abetting, and entering a restricted building. (U.S Attorney Summary)