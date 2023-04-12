Here Are the Rain Totals After Severe Weather Wednesday in Broward

As residents dealt with dangerous flooding Wednesday, the latest data shows wet weather dumped up to over 20 inches of rain in Broward County.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain totals since midnight have been:

Dania Beach: 21.64"

Rio Vista Isles: 19.85"

Dania Beach: 18.59"

Broadview Park: 18.52"

Harbor Beach: 18.56"

Melrose Park: 17.04"

Fort Lauderdale: 18.23"

Hollywood Lakes: 16.07"

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The severe weather brought on numerous flash flood and tornado warnings throughout the day.

In cities such as Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, a rare and dangerous flash flood emergency was issued Wednesday night. Residents were to stay home and seek higher ground.