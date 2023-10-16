Here's a new way to grab a free ride in Hallandale Beach

There is a new way to get around Hallandale Beach. They’re the latest city to link up with the ride service company, Freebee.

This transportation initiative kicked off in early October and was spearheaded by the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.

“We’ve partnered with Freebie for our pilot program to really connect our businesses and our community," said Faith Phinn, the deputy executive director of the Hallandale Beach CRA. "One of the things that we wanted to do was to provide mobility for people."

To request a free ride, users can download the Freebee app on their phone, set their pickup location, and then the ride service will take them to over 60 set locations within the city limits of Hallandale Beach. Non-smart phone users can call 855-918-3733.

“It’s also a safety measure for our partygoers who may have had too many drinks. The shuttle service will actually be able to transport you from the business to your home safely,” said Kenneth Bowe, a project manager with the Hallandale Beach CRA.

The CRA hopes this service will also give an economic boost to local businesses and restaurants.

“You can hop from business to business," Phinn said. "We have over 63 businesses registered as of today, and we are trying to get more, but it’s also an opportunity for them to promote their business."

The fully electric Teslas are a greener, more sustainable way to get around. With tourists and snowbirds starting to arrive in town, the hope is that this alternative transit option could help reduce traffic on the roads.

“What we’re trying to do is just to say, hey, leave the car at home. We’ll actually pick you up at home and we’ll drop you off at Gulfstream and then when you’re finished there and you want to go to District 8, or Atlantic Village, we will take you there,” Phinn said.

The Freebee hours in Hallandale Beach are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to midnight Friday through Saturday.

More information can be found here.