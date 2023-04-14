South Florida

Struggling to Find Gas? Here's How Flooding Caused Fuel Disruptions in South Florida

According to officials from Port Everglades, the flooding has caused issues in the distribution of fuel in the area.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida is experiencing a gas shortage as a result of this week's historic flooding.

According to officials from Port Everglades, the flooding has caused issues in the distribution of fuel in the area. Roads in and out of the fuel farms were flooded, which did not allow their trucks to get to gas stations.

There were long lines Friday at gas stations throughout Broward County. Several pumps were seen covered up and deemed out of order.

Maximo Alvarez, the president of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors — one of the largest gasoline distributors in South Florida — confirmed distribution was disrupted, but there should not be issues within the next 24 hours. Gas prices should also not be affected.

“Recovery efforts for the fuel companies at Port Everglades are proceeding following Wednesday’s extraordinary storm,” Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher said in a news release.

Officials said there was an adequate supply of fuel in storage, in addition to several tanker ships in port and offshore waiting to offload more fuel.

The public may experience some delivery delays, which is typical following natural disasters, county officials said.

Fuel deliveries are expected to increase over the next few days.

