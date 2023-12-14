Here's what you can and can not throw down your pipes to prevent clogging

Thousands of miles of sewer pipes stretch through Miami-Dade County and while Water & Sewer Department employees monitor the lines regularly to keep them clear, the difference between clean ones and clogged ones is stark.

Over the holidays as the number of people cooking climbs, so do the clogs.

Crews need to clean out the five pumps at a Regional Pump Station along Kendall Drive weekly.

“Baby wipes, be mindful of discarding grease when cooking. Those things tend to accumulate, grease cools and coagulates and hardens up inside the pipes and that restricts the flow of water during the process,” says AJ Gordon, with the Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer Department.

The time crews spend cleaning out the pipes translates to tax dollars and cents spent.

In 2022, the county spent close to $600,000 to clean more than 70 clogged pipes, but with some minor changes we can help bring that cost down.

“If everyone changed or tweaked habits, can the grease, don’t treat your toilet like a trash can and properly dispose of these materials, there would be less clogs, less costs associated with repairing them and that would also be charges not passed on to consumers,” said Jennifer Messenger-Skold, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer Department.

So what can go down the toilet?

Anything you ate first, and toilet paper - that’s all.

And what should you keep out of your sinks and drains and how should you properly dispose of them?

Grease

Grease can line the pipes and cause other materials to stick to it. To dispose of grease, put it in a metal can, allow it to cool until solid, and then put it in the garbage can.

Wipes

Do not throw wipes into your toilet, no matter what it says on the packaging. This creates major problems for pipes. No wipes, ever. Put it in the trash.

Paper towels

Paper towels don’t disintegrate fast enough in the pipes, so they contribute to clogs.