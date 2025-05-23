Memorial Day

Here's what's open and closed on Memorial Day in South Florida

Note: The holiday could mean changes to store hours, but you’ll find most of your usual spots are open for at least most of the day.

By Briana Trujillo and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Whether you are having a Memorial Day barbeque or hitting the road for a quick getaway, NBC6 has you covered in case of a last-minute rush to the store, pharmacy or activity. 

Note: The holiday could mean changes to store hours, but you’ll find most of your usual spots are open for at least most of the day.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Memorial Day 3 hours ago

Hyundai Air & Sea Show returns to Miami Beach on Memorial Day weekend

first alert weather 16 hours ago

More rain expected Friday ahead of holiday weekend: South Florida's Memorial Day forecast

Holidays May 19

Is Memorial Day a federal holiday? Here's what's open and closed

Schools and government offices

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Let’s start with the obvious: schools, courts, post offices, libraries and city halls will be closed Memorial Day.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and major retailers

Forgot to get hot dogs? Coals? Red Solo cups you definitely won’t leave on the beach and will dispose of properly?

  • That’s OK, because Costco is the only major retailer that will be closed.
  • Otherwise, Aldi, Publix, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Whole Foods, to name a few, have previously remained open.
  • CVS, Navarro and Walgreens will be open but may have reduced hours. 

Beaches and parks

The holiday’s here and you don’t have a plan?

  • You can always go to parks and beaches, which will be open in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. 
  • It'll be free to enter Florida State parks over Memorial Day weekend.
  • Additionally, Deering Estate will offer discounted $8 admission. This is not to be confused with Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, which according to its website will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. over the weekend per usual.

Malls

They're open—and they've got sales.

Transit

  • Miami-Dade’s Metrorail and Metromover will run on their normal weekend schedules on Memorial Day. Metrobus and MetroConnect will run on a Sunday schedule. MetroLink does not provide service during county-observed holidays.
  • Broward Transit will also operate on a Sunday service schedule. There will be no Express or Breeze bus service.
  • Tri-Rail trains will run on a weekend schedule.

This article tagged under:

Memorial DayMiami-Dade CountyBroward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us