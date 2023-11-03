Here's why there's so much hype ahead of the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game in Germany

The Miami Dolphins are in Germany to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs. This epic matchup is taking place on the international stage and this game will have ripple effects for the rest of the season.

Battle for AFC Supremacy

This is a battle for AFC supremacy, and this game could determine who gets home field advantage in the playoffs. Both the Dolphins and Chiefs are 6 and 2 tied with the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars at the top of the conference standings. The winner of Sunday’s game will have a huge leg up with the head-to-head win for playoff seeding come January.

Former Teammates Faceoff

Tyreek Hill is facing his former team. The Cheetah is off to a record setting start for the Dolphins. Hill has 1,014 yards in the Dolphins first eight games, making him the first wide receiver to achieve that feat in the Super Bowl era. This is Hill’s second season with the Dolphins after playing six Pro Bowl seasons in Kansas City.

Tua vs. Mahomes

This is a matchup of two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks squaring off. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has cemented himself as the top signal caller in the league. He’s already won two Super Bowls and he’s thrown 15 touchdown passes in 2023. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL this season in passing yards and passer rating. He’s tied for the lead in passing touchdowns with 18.

Sacks on sacks on sacks

Those quarterbacks better watch their backs because the two defenses are not too shabby themselves. Kansas City is tied for second in the league with 28 sacks and Miami is right behind them with 27 sacks. Bradley Chubb is leading the way for the Dolphins with five sacks while Chris Jones has five and a half sacks for the Chiefs.

European run

The Dolphins are playing in their seventh regular season game in Europe, but their first in Germany. Miami has two wins and four losses in their games in London. The Dolphins last win overseas came in September 2014 against the Raiders. This is the first ever NFL game in Frankfurt.

Tay Tay in Frankfurt?

Will Taylor Swift show up? It’s the romance that has the world buzzing. But, will Swift show up in Germany to support her favorite player and KC star tight end Travis Kelce? We don’t know but the pop star is scheduled to perform in her Eras tour in Argentina starting on November 9th.

If you're wondering what channel to watch the Miami Dolphins game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning at 9:00 AM ET, don't worry, you're already in the right direction.

If you don't have the NFL Network and you live in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties, you can watch the Dolphins-Chiefs locally right here on NBC6.

Our special coverage begins at 8:30 AM ET live from Frankfurt with all the latest updates before the big game. Kick-off would begin shortly after at 9:00 AM ET and after the game you can see the post-game reactions with Sports Final on NBC6.

You can follow all of our special content from Germany HERE.