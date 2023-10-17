Here's why your water might taste or smell like chlorine in Miami Dade

Some Miami-Dade County residents may start noticing a chlorine taste or smell in their water -- due to an annual event operated by the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department.

The Annual Chlorine Conversion is scheduled for October 16th through the 29th, when the method used to chlorinate drinking water supply, at water treatment plants, is temporarily changed.

According to a release by Miami-Dade County, free chlorine -- instead of the standard combined chlorine (chloramine) -- will be used during the treatment process.

Free chlorine is reportedly considered an effective method of cleansing water distribution systems.

During this two-week period, some water customers throughout Miami-Dade could notice a chlorine taste or smell. But, there's no need to worry, as this temporary condition will not cause any adverse health effect, according to Miami-Dade County.

This chlorine conversion is scheduled each year in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).

During this process, workers will be flushing water lines, so it's also possible for Miami-Dade water pressure to become lower than normal or for residents to start noticing cloudy water.

If residents notice cloudy water, they should let the water run for three to five minutes until the water runs clear.

Miami-Dade County urges residents with questions or concerns regarding water quality -- to call the Department’s Laboratory Division. Customers who live north of Southwest Eighth Street should call 786-552-4738, while others living south of Southwest Eighth Street can call 786-552-4181.