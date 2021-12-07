‘He's a Killing Machine': Man Says He Was Attacked by Suspect Charged in Teen's Murder

A man who was attacked years ago by the same suspect charged with killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers of Palm Beach County says the suspect should have never been back on the street.

"This didn’t have to happen. And this system, I don’t know, there’s just no accountability," Dennis Brincks said.

Police say the 14-year-old was stabbed to death three weeks ago in Palm Beach Gardens. Last week, 39-year- old Semmie Lee Williams Jr. — a transient from Miami — was charged with the teen’s brutal death.

"Oh god, what this kid must have gone through. The hell, the hell this kid went through," Brincks said.

In 2014, Brincks says Williams ambushed him on an Atlanta sidewalk, tried to strangle him, and then tossed him in a ditch.

"He’s a killing machine," Brincks said. "He gets this intense pleasure just brutalizing you."

Luckily, someone walking by stepped in, causing the suspect to run off.

Williams was arrested that same night, and Brincks was left with the scars.

A man who authorities described as a "homeless drifter" has been arrested in Miami-Dade County in the killing of a 14-year-old in Palm Beach Gardens. NBC 6's Cristian Benavides reports

"I still suffer from the attack. I had to pay for all my medical bills, nobody cared about nothing," Brincks said.

Williams spent three years in jail and in a mental institution. But Brincks believes that wasn't enough.

In the latest case out of Palm Beach Gardens, police tracked the suspect down through erratic videos he posted to YouTube on the same day Rogers was killed.

"I’m very sorry this has happened. It shouldn’t have happened. Shouldn’t be dead. He should be alive," Brincks said.