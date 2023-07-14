Hialeah abortion clinic reaches $20,000 settlement after claims facility did not comply with Florida law

In one of a series of similar cases, a Miami-Dade County abortion clinic will pay $20,000 to the state to settle allegations that the clinic did not properly comply with a law that requires providing information to women at least 24 hours before abortions.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed an order Wednesday at the state Division of Administrative Hearings ending the case against A Woman’s Choice, LLC, a clinic in Hialeah.

The agency initially sought to impose a $32,000 fine.

The settlement calls for a $20,000 payment, with the clinic denying allegations that it violated the law.

The 24-hour waiting period law took effect in April 2022 after years of legal battling about its constitutionality.

The agency alleged that in a May 2022 review, it found that A Woman’s Choice had not properly documented compliance with the law.

The order filed Wednesday was at least the third settlement in similar cases in recent weeks.