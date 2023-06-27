Hialeah city council discusses 911 system amid understaffing, reports of missed calls

Hialeah City Council members debated for more than an hour Tuesday night about understaffing and unanswered emergency calls at the city’s 911 communications center.

Councilman Bryan Calvo is pushing hard for an independent investigation into staffing shortages at the city’s 911 call center, which he says has led to thousands of emergency calls being missed.

The 911 center currently has seven vacancies.

“We need to understand what’s going on in this department,” Calvo said. “A lot of talk about, well, we’re hiring more people, we’re going through the process, and that’s all great. The question still remains — what is happening to these calls as they’re coming in?”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hialeah City Councilman Bryan Calvo explains that Hialeah's 911 call center is "understaffed," NBC6's Olivia Jaquith reports.

Other council members say the understaffing issues are a problem nationwide and that Hialeah is no different and is not in crisis. They say the city is doing what it can to hire new people, recently raising salaries for 911 dispatchers and offering $5,000 bonuses.

“We’re going to look at increasing benefits,” said City Councilman Carl Zogby. “What choice do we have? We have to work with the people we have now. Nobody, no 911 call is going on the wayside. It may ring more than we like it. When there’s an emergency, it feels like forever, and I get it. Stay on the line, we will answer.”

Hialeah Police Chief George Fuente also pushed back, saying in a statement to NBC6 the 911 center is fully functional.

“Though staffing is a problem that is occurring nationwide, the City of Hialeah administration has taken steps to improve our communications center by imposing the largest salary increase in the last 20 years, in order to attract and add additional personnel," his statement said in part. "Additionally, we continue to accept qualified applicants for our Communications 9-1-1 Center."

Nothing was voted on Tuesday night. Since the salary increases were put into effect, city officials say they have received nine applications this month. The next step is to wait and see if that will help close the gap in their vacancies.