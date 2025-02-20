Hialeah cop accused of kidnapping homeless man claims he is ‘immune' from criminal prosecution

A former Hialeah police officer accused of kidnapping a homeless man, taking him to an isolated location, and then beating him, tried, but failed to get his kidnapping charge – the most serious count he faces – dropped.

On Wednesday, Lorenzo Orfila appeared in court with his family to argue with his attorneys that he is statutorily immune from criminal prosecution for kidnapping, under Florida law.

Orfila, along with his then co-worker ex-officer Rafael Otano were arrested on kidnapping and battery charges in early 2023.

The incident involved Jose Ortega-Gutierrez, a homeless man who is known to drink a lot near Los Tres Conejitos, a bakery in Hialeah.

The bakery staff called 911 claiming the man was annoying customers by telling them the business food had poison. The officers arrived on scene and arrested Ortega-Guttierez.

However, GPS data showed that after the officers placed the man in handcuffs, they drove in their patrol cars to an isolated location – and not the county jail where defendants are normally dropped off – to allegedly beat him up.

After hearing all of the evidence, jurors found Otano guilty of aggravated kidnapping Ortega-Gutierrez but acquitted him of beating him up or battery. Judge Andrea Wolfson sentenced Otano to 66 months in prison in November 2023.

Orfila, who is facing an additional attempted official misconduct charge, on top of the kidnapping and battery, is hoping to have a different outcome than Otano.

Orfila was hoping his kidnapping charge would be dismissed by a judge, by litigating part of the foundational requirement needed to prove the charge.

A foundational requirement of kidnapping is evidence of false imprisonment, "which Florida law defines in both the kidnapping and false imprisonment statutes as the forcible or secret confining, abducting, or imprisoning of person 'without legal authority,'" defense attorneys explained, therefore Orfila claims he did have that "legal authority" or probable cause to arrest Ortega-Guttierez for the bakery incident.

"Mr. Orfila is immune from prosecution because there was probable cause," to make the initial arrest defense attorneys argued, therefore the kidnapping charge would collapse.

However, Judge Wolfson disagreed with the defense attorneys and ruled none of the officers that day had probable cause to arrest Ortega-Guttierez for disorderly conduct nor there was any threat, as defense attorneys tried to claim.

Defense attorney Ben Kuehne says he plans to appeal the judge's ruling.

"If we prevail (in appeal) as we expect to, Mr. Orfila will not go to trial for kidnapping...we doubt there will be a trial for the lesser crimes because we see what the jury did (found him not guilty of the beating) in Mr. Otano's case," Kuehne said.