Hialeah councilwoman suspended by DeSantis after arrest in health care fraud probe

Angelica Pacheco was suspended by DeSantis on Tuesday, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo said

A Hialeah councilwoman has been suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following her arrest on health care fraud charges.

Angelica Pacheco was suspended by DeSantis on Tuesday through an executive order.

Pacheco, 37, surrendered to the FBI on Thursday after she was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, five counts of health care fraud, and two counts of wire fraud.

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo released a statement on the suspension.

"This decision comes as a result of Mrs. Pacheco's grand jury indictment for defrauding the United States of millions of dollars announced last week. I reiterate my disappointment in Mrs. Pacheco's actions and hope to put this dark chapter for the City behind us," Bovo posted on X.

Pacheco, who was elected last November, was accused of falsely billing private insurers millions of dollars for services at Florida Life Recovery and Rehabilitation, her addiction treatment center that is no longer in operation.

According to the grand jury indictment, the business submitted more than $19 million in bogus claims to several insurance companies over a three-year period.

Pacheco's office released a lengthy statement proclaiming her innocence and accusing Hialeah's mayor of being behind the accusations.

"Although these accusations do not originate in the city of Hialeah, the councilwoman points out that the mayor is behind this due to her extensive network of contacts. Several months ago, people close to the mayor alerted her about his intentions to get rid of her and that there was already a plan in motion," the statement said.

