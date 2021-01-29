Hialeah Couple Accused of Making Homemade Pornography With 16-Year-Old

A Hialeah couple is facing human trafficking charges after authorities say they made a homemade pornographic video with a 16-year-old.

Julietta Maria Vado, 23, and boyfriend Roberto Vicente Cuesta, 27, were arrested Thursday. In addition to human trafficking charges Vado faces possession of sexual performance by a child and promoting sexual performance by a child charges, while Cuesta faces charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and unlawful use of a communications device.

According to arrest reports, police were tipped off by a witness who recognized the teen in a video posted on Vado's social media.

The videos showed the teen smoking an unknown substance as Vado grabs the teen's breasts over her clothes then lifts the teen's shirt to expose her breasts, the reports said.

Cuesta is visible in the background in the video, the reports said.

Vado posted the video on social media and promoted it for sale by writing "new content" with a link to her OnlyFans website, the reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Police said Vado and Cuesta live together and sell their own produced pornography videos through the OnlyFans account. The couple have made about $5,900 through the account, police said.

The reports said that even after a Department of Children and Families investigator notified Vado and Cuesta that the teen was a minor, they failed to remove the video.

Vado and Cuesta were arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.