Hialeah Couple Convicted of House Flipping Scam Now Accused of Rental Fraud

A Hialeah couple already convicted of stealing and scheming are back behind bars and are now accused of scamming several families out of thousands of dollars in a rental fraud scheme.

According to court records, the couple had very recently been found guilty in a house flipping scheme and were awaiting sentencing in that case when officers charged them for this rental scheme.

According to the arrest reports, the couple had advertised an efficiency for rent on Facebook Marketplace.

The victims, who didn’t know about each other at first told police they contacted the couple, toured the Hialeah house and paid cash deposits.

But when it was time to move in, the report says the couple claimed the room wasn’t ready and eventually stopped responding.

Frustrated and with nowhere to live, the victims started showing up to the house, where they discovered about each other, all with a similar story.

The report says the victims decided to Google the couple and learned the two had been arrested in 2018 for a $2 million house flipping scheme. That’s when they called the police, NBC 6 and Telemundo 51.

The couple had already been convicted in that 2018 case and had a sentencing date scheduled for January.