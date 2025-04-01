Hialeah couple snags top prize of $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Talk about a lucky break – one couple just turned pocket change into a fortune!
A man picked up a scratch-off ticket at a Shell gas station near Northwest 87th Avenue, just north of the 836. A few words matched, then a few more — and suddenly, he was staring at a win.
But he had no idea how much.
“My husband called and he was nervous that he thinks he won a prize,” 62-year-old Nubia Fagot said.
So the couple went to the Lottery’s Miami district office — and sure enough, they won the top prize playing the $5,000,000 Crossword Cash scratch-off.
“We’re happy,” Fagot said.
Since winning, Fagot and her husband moved out of their apartment into a townhouse. They also bought an apartment for their daughter and gave some money to a neighbor.
“That’s how we are,” Fagot said.
For $20, players can win up to $5 million instantly. Fagot took out a lump sum payment – minus taxes, that’s still a good $3.2 million.
One ticket. One crossword. Five million reasons to double-check those letters.