Several hospitalized, including kids, after Hialeah crash with school bus, truck

Several people, including children, were transported to the hospital Tuesday after a school bus and a landscape truck were involved in a crash in Hialeah.

The crash happened on East 1st Avenue and 60th Street, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Two men inside the landscape truck were ejected from the vehicle and another was trapped inside as a result of the crash, fire officials said. All three were in serious condition.

Fire officials said three kids on the school bus were also transported to the hospital out of precaution.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.