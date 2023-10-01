Hialeah

Hialeah families displaced after fire rips through apartment unit

Heavy smoke and flames shot up into the sky Saturday afternoon from the Hialeah apartment building on West 42nd Street.

By Lorena Inclán and NBC6

Two Hialeah families are displaced after a fire broke out inside an apartment building on Saturday.

It quickly spread throughout a third-story unit and it also affected the unit directly underneath.

Red signs could be seen on those doors Sunday -- signifying that the units are now unsafe.

Heavy smoke and flames were caught on camera shooting up into the sky on Saturday afternoon -- from the apartment building on West 42nd Street.

"It kept getting worse. We had to move back because the smoke there was too much smoke," said neighbor Alejandro Batista.

On Sunday, the door was seen off its hinges as yellow caution tape covered the entrance.

The unit directly underneath also suffered damage. NBC6 spotted people cleaning out that unit -- loading up black garbage bags.

"I was arriving in my car when I saw two people who were in the house screaming and the fire had already started," neighbor Argelio Diaz explained.

According to other neighbors, a couple and their two kids lived there. The Red Cross was also reportedly present on Sunday.

Neighbors tell us the fire department arrived quickly and was able to put out the flames with no incidents.

No one was reportedly hurt.

The Hialeah Fire Department says the fire began in the kitchen, but what exactly sparked that fire -- remains under investigation.

