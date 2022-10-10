Hialeah Gardens Cop Accused of Pawning Department-Issued Guns, Credit Card Fraud

A Hialeah Gardens Police officer was arrested after officials said he pawned his department issued AR-15 and pistol and fraudulently used a fellow officer's credit card.

Officer Leonardo Carbo, 30, was arrested Oct. 5 and faces several charges including credit card fraud, theft and fraudulent use of identification, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, the investigation into Carbo began when the fellow officer reported finding several unauthorized transactions on his credit card.

The victim said he remembered leaving the credit card at a restaurant and had asked Carbo to pick it up, the report said.

The card was then used for a number of transactions at gas stations, a restaurant, Uber, Walmart and a pawn shop, the report said. The total amount spent was more than $1,500, according to the report.

When investigators went to the pawn shop, they discovered that the credit card had been used to buy a firearm, the report said.

Pawn shop employees identified the purchaser as Carbo and said he'd also pawned his department-issued Glock pistol and AR-15 rifle, the report said.

Carbo was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement Sunday, Hialeah Gardens Police Lt. Eddy Medina said Carbo had been fired.

"Mr. Carbo was terminated immediately after the preliminary fact finding portion of the investigation furnished probable cause for his arrest. Immediately after his termination he was arrested and charged accordingly," Medina's statement read. "We acted swiftly after learning of his actions and proceeded with a criminal and internal affairs investigation, leading to his termination and arrest. We were disappointed of his actions since they do not align with the values or mission of our agency."