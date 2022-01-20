Hialeah Gardens Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Shooting Her Son and Himself Arrested

A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and wounding her son before turning the gun on himself at their Hialeah Gardens apartment last week is now facing a murder charge, police said.

Julio Espiritu, 51, is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the Jan. 9 shooting, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami-Dade Police officials said Espiritu shot his girlfriend, Angelina Rodriguez, and her 14-year-old son before he shot himself at their apartment in the 9800 block of West Okeechobee Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rodriguez dead inside the apartment. The teen and Espiritu were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to an arrest report, the teen told detectives he heard a loud noise then saw his mother sitting in a chair near the dining room table unresponsive.

The teen then saw Espiritu holding a gun and said Espiritu pointed the gun at him, smiled and said he was sorry before he opened fire on the teen, the report said.

The report said the teen heard two more gunshots and saw Espiritu on the floor.

After his release from the hospital, Espiritu was booked into jail, where he remained held Thursday without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.