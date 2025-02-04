Hialeah Gardens woman, 72, charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal crash into lake

A 72-year-old Hialeah Gardens woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in connection with a crash into a lake that killed another woman back in December.

Julia Vega was arrested Friday in the crash that killed 69-year-old Elsa Pintor, an arrest report said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 9900 block of W. Okeechobee Road.

According to the report, Vega was driving in the parking lot when she suddenly accelerated, hitting a yellow retainer pole and a chain link fence before crashing into the lake.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Corrections Julia Vega

Vega pulled herself out through the driver's side window and a police sergeant who arrived and found her hanging out the window screaming for help tossed her a rope and pulled her to safety, the report said.

Pintor, who was in the passenger seat, was unable to get out of the car while it sank.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and got Pintor out of the car, and she was rushed to Hialeah Hospital with a faint pulse and died from her injuries on Dec. 31, the report said.

Vega wasn't injured and when investigators tried to interview her she refused to give a statement and invoked her right to an attorney, the report said.

An officer noted Vega was slurring her words, was stumbling around on flat ground, and had bloodshot and watery eyes, the report said.

The officer told Vega that she was going to be tested by the DUI Unit for impairment and she said "I'm not drunk, we only had wine at Cooper's Hawk," the report said.

Vega failed field sobriety tests and blood was taken after a search warrant was obtained.

The toxicology results came back on Jan. 1 and showed she had a blood alcohol level of .148 and an hour later had a blood alcohol level of .146, both over Florida's legal limit of .08, the report said.

The report said Vega also tested positive for Alprazolam, a prescription drug used to treat anxiety disorders, panic disorders, and anxiety caused by depression.

Vega surrendered to authorities and was booked into jail. In bond court over the weekend, it was learned Vega's daughter and Pintor's son were married and have children together.

Vega's attorney asked for a reasonable bond, saying she had a fairly clean driving record and was arrested once before but the charge was dropped.

The judge set Vega's bond at $50,000 and ordered her not to drive.