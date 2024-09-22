Hialeah homeowner praises FedEx worker after video shows him stopping attempted package theft

A FedEx worker has become an online hero after seemingly stopping an attempted theft while performing his routine delivery duties in Hialeah.

The confrontation was captured on a Ring doorbell camera, and later posted to Only in Dade.

It not only prompted reaction from the man who owns the home, but also sparked a wave of praise on social media, where users have applauded the employee's bravery and quick action.

A man, dressed in a gray hoodie and black shorts, approached the house and tried to pretend as though the package was meant for him, video shows.

Rather than ignore the situation, the worker immediately took action – confronting the man and driving him away from the property.

In the video, the FedEx driver is heard telling the man to open the door, in order to prove that he actually lives at the home. The worker then attempted to gather more evidence by taking out his phone to record the potential thief.

Amid the commotion, the homeowner, Anthony Peña, intervened through his Ring camera, trying to understand what was happening at his door.

Peña is heard asking for clarification, before the worker explains that a man in a red vehicle, identified as a Honda, had attempted to steal a package.

Thanks to the driver’s swift actions, the potential theft was foiled and the suspect fled the scene.

"He did the right thing, you know, defended my property," Peña told NBC6's sister station, Telemundo 51.

In a phone interview, Peña expressed his gratitude to the FedEx worker, and added that the driver knew the family well.

The Hialeah Police Department told NBC6 that it has opened an investigation.