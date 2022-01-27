Hialeah Hospital Worker Who was TikTok Star Killed in Hit-and-Run

An investigation is underway after a Hialeah Hospital worker who became a TikTok star was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday.

Leonardo Gil, who worked as an endoscopy technician at the hospital, had just finished his shift and was on his motorcycle when he was struck and killed around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 8th Avenue and 21st Street.

Gil, who had been working at the hospital since 2010 after arriving in South Florida from Cuba, had amassed a huge TikTok following with more than 90,000 followers.

Family members and co-workers held a vigil for Gil Thursday morning.

"Our family right now is just devastated. He only had his motorcycle for like three months, he never had a motorcycle before," niece Delia Acosta said. "We are just devastated because you never expect something like this to happen."

Police haven't released details on the vehicle that struck him, but Gil's family is hoping someone will come forward with information.