Hialeah Husband and Wife Arrested in $236K Stolen Lottery Ticket Scheme

A Hialeah husband and wife who ran a $236,000 scheme to steal Florida Lottery tickets have been arrested, police said.

Ana Lilian Ramirez, 29, and Roberto Montes, 31, were arrested Thursday on charges including grand theft, organized fraud and organized scheme to defraud, Miami-Dade County jail records showed.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Hialeah Police said Ramirez had been working as a cashier at Aries Supermarket at 5945 West 25th Court, and that she and Montes spent several months defrauding the supermarket and Florida Lottery.

During that time, Ramirez stole over 343 lottery scratch off books, the equivalent of some 28,000 lottery tickets worth about $216,000, officials said.

Ramirez and Montes later cashed multiple winning scratch off lottery tickets at the Florida Lottery Office, authorities said.

The total losses to the supermarket and Florida Lottery totaled around $236,000, authorities said.

Ramirez and Montes were booked into jail Thursday. Attorney information wasn't available.