Hialeah man accused of following tow truck operator, shooting at him for miles

A South Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge after firing several shots at a repo man, who was actually not trying to repossess his vehicle at the time, according to an arrest report.

Hialeah Police said Daniel Betancur, of Hialeah, went into a rage Monday night, when he spotted a tow truck operator checking out his vehicle in the area of West 21th Court and 56th Street.

The tow truck operator told officers that he was in the area to do a routine check for cars on his repossession list and Betancur's vehicle was not on the list; therefore, he didn't drive off with it.

However, police said that didn't stop Betancur from crashing his pickup truck into the tow truck, before pointing a gun at the tow truck operator, who then drove off in fear.

Betancur is accused of then firing multiple shots as he followed the victim for several miles, before an officer in Medley took Betancur into custody.

He is facing charges including 2nd degree attempted murder and aggravated stalking.

The tow truck operator was not struck by any bullets, nor was his vehicle, police said.