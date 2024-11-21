Hialeah man arraigned on murder charge in killing of Cuban singer El Taiger

The Hialeah man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger was formally arraigned Thursday.

Damian Valdez-Galloso, 49, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in last month's fatal shooting of El Taiger.

He's also charged with failure to register as a sex offender in a separate case.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Damian Valdez-Galloso

Valdez-Galloso didn't appear in court for the arraignment, but his attorney entered a not guilty plea for him. Prosecutors said they still may pursue a first-degree murder charge in the case.

At a court appearance earlier this month, he was ordered held without bond.

Valdez-Galloso was taken into custody in New York City by Miami Police working with the NYPD and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was extradited and booked into a Miami-Dade jail earlier this month.

The 37-year-old El Taiger, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, had been found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of an SUV near Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street back on Oct. 3.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition and died from his injuries days later, on Oct. 10.

According to an arrest affidavit, the singer went to Valdez-Galloso's home early that morning. Valdez-Galloso opened the door and shot El Taiger in the head, police said.

Valdez-Galloso then grabbed El Taiger by his ankles, dragged him toward the singer's SUV, and placed him inside, the affidavit said. Valdez-Galloso then allegedly cleaned up the scene, changed his clothes, and then left in the singer's vehicle.

Records show Valdez-Galloso has a criminal past and is a registered sex offender after having sex with a minor. He also served prison time for false imprisonment and was arrested three years ago for grand theft in Broward.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19.