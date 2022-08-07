Hialeah Man Arrested After 3-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself: Police

Police have arrested a Hialeah man after his 3-year-old son shot himself in the face.

Orlando Guzman Labrada was charged with culpable negligence/firearm with easy access, according to an arrest report from Hialeah Police.

According to the police report, Labrada while using the bathroom, left his loaded firearm unattended on the counter. His 3-year-old son, walked into the bathroom using the unlocked door, grabbed the loaded firearm, and discharged a round.

The bullet grazed the child's face. He was transported to Ryder Trauma Hospital for a complete check and treatment as a precaution, the report said.