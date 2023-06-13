Hialeah man arrested after one-year-old son tested positive for Xanax: Police

Police arrested a Hialeah man after his one-year-old child was taken to the hospital and found with Xanax in his system, officials said.

According to the Hialeah Police Department, the child’s mother left the one-year-old with his father, Ishmael Duffus, while she went to work Saturday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ishmael Duffus

When she arrived home at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, she found Duffus asleep, and the child appeared sick and disoriented, an arrest report said.

She said the boy appeared sick and like he'd been crying for hours, and when she tried to stand the child up, he fell to the floor, the report said.

The child’s mother also told police that she recognized the child’s symptoms as being caused by Xanax because Duffus is known to consume the drug, and the child displayed the same symptoms that Duffus has had before, the report said.

Duffus told the child’s mother, “I can’t find my sticks,” referring to the pills, the report said. He added that one of his three pills was missing.

The child’s mother proceeded to call the police in order to get her son medical treatment. Duffus called her a snitch while she was on the phone with the police, she said, according to the report.

When police arrived, they found Duffus asleep on the steps outside the apartment. Police said that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and that he was slurring his words.

When they searched the apartment, police also reported that they found two bottles of cough syrup in the living room, as well as what appeared to be marijuana.

The substances were on a table approximately one foot from the ground, the report said.

The child was taken to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where he tested positive for Xanax.

Duffus, 29, was arrested on a charge of child neglect with no great bodily harm and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.