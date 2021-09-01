Hialeah Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Cat With Pellet Gun: Police

Police in Hialeah have arrested a man on an animal cruelty charge stemming from an incident last month.

41-year-old Christian Valero was arrested Tuesday evening on one felony count. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the scene near Valero’s home in the 3100 block of East 5th Avenue on August 8th when a woman called and said he shot at her cat which was sitting on a concrete pillar.

The cat’s owner said she heard Valero say “I got him, he’s hit” after shooting at the animal. The cat was taken to an emergency animal clinic, where it was treated for a wound in the neck and shoulder area and given medication.

On August 25th, the cat’s owner and a witness gave a statement to police describing the incident – adding a child was near the area where the animal was shot.

Police took Valero into custody, where he reportedly admitted to officers that he shot at the cat.