Hialeah Man Attacks Person With Machete After Argument Over Parking Space: PD

A Hialeah man is facing battery charges after police say he swung a machete at another man over a parking space.

According to an arrest report, 50-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Gonzalez got into an argument with a man after he parked in a space the victim thought belonged to him.

The victim followed Hernandez-Gonzalez home, arguing the entire way, the report says.

That's when police say Hernandez-Gonzalez pulled out a machete and swung at the victim - cutting his left hand.

The victim was taken to Hialeah hospital and Hernandez-Gonzalez was arrested, according to the report.

Hernandez-Gonzalez now faces one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

