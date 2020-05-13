Hialeah Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Victim

A Hialeah man is behind bars after police say he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a woman Tuesday evening.

According to an arrest report, 42-year-old Paul Burgos had assaulted the woman at his Hialeah home on the 3700 block of east 1st Avenue.

The victim told police she had no recollection of the night before, but remembered waking up feeling disoriented at Burgos’ home with only her top on.

Videos of Burgos sexually assaulting the incapacitated victim were on the victim’s personal cell, according to police. As well as numerous texts from Burgos threatening the victim and her family if she didn’t give her phone to him.

In the texts, Burgos even admitted to being a member of the Young Latin gang Organization.

Police say they were able to arrest Burgos after he was positively identified in a police lineup.

Burgos faces one count of sexual battery.