Hialeah man bought $96K Yukon, tried to buy $175K G-Wagen in ‘credit bust out' fraud: Cops

A Hialeah man was arrested in an alleged "credit bust out" fraud involving a pair of expensive vehicles, police said.

Pavel Gomez-Deben, 53, was arrested Saturday on seven charges including organized fraud of $50,000 or more, grand theft, obtaining property or credit by false statement and obtaining a vehicle by trick, an arrest report said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

On Friday, the general manager of Mercedes-Benz of Miami contacted police about a possible fraudulent vehicle purchase involving Gomez-Deben, who was trying to purchase a 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 for just over $175,000, the report said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The general manager noticed several items in Gomez-Deben's application that gave him cause for concern, including that over the course of less than 2 days, Gomez-Deben had 16 inquiries into his credit report, the report said.

Investigators also discovered that Gomez-Deben had recently bought a 2025 GMC Yukon XL for over $96,000 at Lorenzo Buick-GMC, the report said.

During his credit application, Gomez-Deben said he was the owner of a company called P&G Truck Lines and said his monthly income was $20,600, or about $247,000 per year, and provided bank statements, the report said.

That application was nearly identical to the one he made for the Mercedes, the report said.

Investigators discovered P&G had been an inactive corporation since 2021 but had been reinstated this past February.

The investigators also determined his actions were consistent with a "credit bust out," a fraud in which numerous vehicles are purchased at the same time before they reflect on their credit report, the report said.

"Individuals involved in this crime often falsify their employment or earnings in an effort to misrepresent their true financial condition, causing automotive lenders to approve individuals for credit under these false premises," the report said.

Lorenzo GMC decided they wanted to cancel the deal and get the Yukon back and contacted OnStar, but OnStar wasn't able to track the vehicle because the OnStar unit had been disabled, the report said.

Gomez-Deben arrived at Lorenzo Buick GMC on Saturday after he was asked to return due to a service issue, and investigators responded and Gomez-Deben was taken into custody.

Gomez-Deben claimed he hadn't submitted a credit application at the Mercedes dealer and that he must be the victim of identity theft, but the dealership had his phone number and had been in contact with him, the report said.

After he was booked into jail, Gomez-Deben appeared before a judge who granted him a bond.