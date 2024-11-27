Hialeah man could face first-degree murder charge in killing of Cuban singer El Taiger

The Hialeah man accused in the fatal shooting of Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger could have his charges upgraded pending a grand jury indictment.

Damian Valdez-Galloso, 49, is currently charged with second-degree murder, attempted tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in last month's fatal shooting of El Taiger.

The state previously announced its intent to accuse him of first-degree murder, and assigned him a new public defender on Wednesday. He was ordered held without bond in early November.

The suspect is charged with failure to register as a sex offender in a separate case.

The 37-year-old El Taiger, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, had been found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of an SUV near Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street back on Oct. 3.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition and died from his injuries days later, on Oct. 10.

According to an arrest affidavit, the singer went to Valdez-Galloso's home early that morning. Valdez-Galloso opened the door and shot El Taiger in the head, police said, in a shocking crime caught on video obtained by NBC6.

Valdez-Galloso then grabbed El Taiger by his ankles, dragged him toward the singer's SUV, and placed him inside, the affidavit said. Valdez-Galloso then allegedly cleaned up the scene, changed his clothes, and then left in the singer's vehicle.

Prosecutors were initially unsure that they had sufficient evidence to prove first-degree murder.

In his first court appearance on Nov. 7, Judge Mindy Glazer asked: "Is that the correct charge? It looks like he shot him in the head and then dragged his body and put him in a vehicle and the victim subsequently died... Isn't there intent to kill? Wouldn't that be an a first-degree murder charge?"

"So judge, I don't know if we have enough evidence yet to prove premeditation, which is necessary for a first," the prosecutor replied at the time. "If we charge a first we need an indictment, which we don't have yet."

Records show Valdez-Galloso has a criminal past and is a registered sex offender after having sex with a minor. He also served prison time for false imprisonment and was arrested three years ago for grand theft in Broward.